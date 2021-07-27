© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
lake_effect_cover_art.png
Lake Effect

Tuesday on Lake Effect: Milwaukee Handicrafts Project, ‘Storied & Scandalous Wisconsin’, Coronavirus Children’s Book, Da Crusher

Published July 27, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today, on Lake Effect we learn about the Milwaukee Handicrafts Project and some of Wisconsin’s more scandalous history. Then, the author of a coronavirus children’s book explains how she hopes it will help families cope through difficult times. Plus, we learn about the career and legacy of South Milwaukee native, and pro-wrestler, “Da Crusher.”

Guests:

  • Matthew Prigge, Milwaukee writer
  • Anna Lardinois, local historian, tour guide, and author of Storied & Scandalous Wisconsin
  • Lora Hyler, author of Our Bodies Stay Home, Our Imagination Runs Free
  • Chris Smith, organized & fundraised for ‘Da Crusher’ Statue
Lake Effect
Stay Connected