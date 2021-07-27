Tuesday on Lake Effect: Milwaukee Handicrafts Project, ‘Storied & Scandalous Wisconsin’, Coronavirus Children’s Book, Da Crusher
Today, on Lake Effect we learn about the Milwaukee Handicrafts Project and some of Wisconsin’s more scandalous history. Then, the author of a coronavirus children’s book explains how she hopes it will help families cope through difficult times. Plus, we learn about the career and legacy of South Milwaukee native, and pro-wrestler, “Da Crusher.”
Guests:
- Matthew Prigge, Milwaukee writer
- Anna Lardinois, local historian, tour guide, and author of Storied & Scandalous Wisconsin
- Lora Hyler, author of Our Bodies Stay Home, Our Imagination Runs Free
- Chris Smith, organized & fundraised for ‘Da Crusher’ Statue