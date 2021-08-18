Wednesday on Lake Effect: Afghan War Vet, Venue Vaccine Requirement, Redistricting, Running Group

Today on Lake Effect, we’ll talk with a veteran of the war in Afghanistan about the decision to leave and the current crisis in the country. Then, the CEO of the Pabst Theater Group explains their decision to require people attending shows to bring proof of vaccination. We’ll look at the redistricting process in the state and how it could be different from the last time the maps were drawn. Plus, we’ll tell you about the F.E.A.R. running group and their mission to make running more inclusive.

