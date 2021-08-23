© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Monday on Lake Effect: Blake Shooting One Year Later, Lawsuits Over Wisconsin Redistricting, 'My Violin Needs Help!'

Published August 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we reflect on the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer, one year later. We hear from a community activist and Blake's uncle about what the last year has been like for his family. We break down the lawsuits surrounding the state’s redistricting process. Plus, speak with a local luthier about why she decided to write a guide book for violins.

Guests:

  • Porsche Bennet-Bey, community activist in Kenosha
  • Rep. David Bowen, from Wisconsin's 10th assembly district; Diamond Hartwell, Kenosha-native and community activist; Justin Blake, uncle of Jacob Blake
  • Phil Rocco, associate professor of political science at Marquette University
  • Korinthia Klein, luthier, owner of Korinthian Violins, and the author of My Violin Needs Help! A Repair Diagnostics Guide for Players and Teachers
