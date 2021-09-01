Tuesday on Lake Effect: Afghan Refugees in Wisconsin, 414ALL Program, Five Things To Do, Books About Race & Racism
Today on Lake Effect, we learn how a local organization is preparing to help Afghan refugees in Wisconsin. Then, look at Diverse and Resilient's 414ALL Program and its mission to promote sexual health in Milwaukee. We learn about five community events in the city this month. Plus, get a list of book recommendations for adults and kids who want to learn more about racism.
Guests:
- Hector Colon, president & CEO of Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan
- Osha Towers, director of community organizing at Diverse and Resilient
- Adam Carr, deputy engagement editor for the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
- Hermoine Bell-Henderson, coordinator of business, technology & periodicals at the Milwaukee Public Library