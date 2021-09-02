© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Thursday on Lake Effect: Children's Mental Health, Black Space, Prohibition in Milwaukee, 'Shoulder Season'

Published September 2, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, a child and family therapist shares insight on how to support young people facing mental health crises. Then, we learn about Black Space, a place dedicated to therapy for Black, Brown and LGBTQ people. We learn what prohibition was like in Milwaukee. Plus, we look at the history of the Lake Geneva Playboy Club and the stigma of working there as a bunny.

Guests:

  • Alecia Corbett, child and family therapist at Children’s Wisconsin
  • Dr. Lia Knox, Darius Smith and Corey Fells, founding members of Black Space
  • Matthew Prigge, freelance writer and historian
  • Christina Clancy, author of Shoulder Season
