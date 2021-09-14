Tuesday on Lake Effect: Wisconsin Redistricting Challenges, School Psychologists Against Racism, Returning to the Office
Today on Lake Effect, we unpack the legal challenges to Wisconsin’s redistricting process in federal and state courts. Then, talk to members of School Psychologists for Anti-Racism and Cultural Equity, also known as SPACE. Plus, learn how employers are enticing people back to the office as they transition from working from home during the pandemic. And look at the history of the first washfountain, created in Wisconsin.
Guests:
- Philip Rocco, associate professor of political science at Marquette University
- Fada Shelbourne and Brooke Soupenne, school psychologists at Milwaukee Public Schools
- Tom Daykin, business reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Jon Dommisse, director of Global Strategy and Corporate Development at the Bradley Corporation