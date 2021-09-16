Thursday on Lake Effect: 2020 Census Demographic Shifts, Listen MKE Vaccine Hesitancy, Trapper Schoepp's 'May Day'
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the data collection of the 2020 Census and Wisconsin’s demographic shifts. Then, the latest ListenMKE tackles the persistence of vaccine hesitancy in communities of color. Plus, Trapper Scheopp talks about his album “May Day" for our Pandemic Performers series.
Guests:
- Marc Perry, senior demographer at the Census Bureau; Roberto Ramirez, senior manager in the population division at the Census Bureau
- Dr. Kevin Izard, chair of family medicine at Ascension St. Joseph; Dr. Zeno Franco, associate professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin; and Dr. Lyle Ignace, CEO of the Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center
Trapper Schoepp, singer-songwriter