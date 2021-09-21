Tuesday on Lake Effect: Stacey Abrams & Wisconsin Voting Rights, Mid-Autumn Festival, Dead Horses
Today on Lake Effect, voting rights activist Stacey Abrams talks about voter access and suppression in Wisconsin. Then, we learn about the Mid-Autumn Festival. Plus, hear music from folk duo Dead Horses for our Pandemic Performers series.
Guests:
- Stacey Abrams, voting rights activist and founder of Fair Fight
- Michelle Liang, member of the women’s board for the Milwaukee Chinese Community Center
- Dead Horses