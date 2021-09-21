© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
lake_effect_cover_art.png
Lake Effect

Tuesday on Lake Effect: Stacey Abrams & Wisconsin Voting Rights, Mid-Autumn Festival, Dead Horses

Published September 21, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, voting rights activist Stacey Abrams talks about voter access and suppression in Wisconsin. Then, we learn about the Mid-Autumn Festival. Plus, hear music from folk duo Dead Horses for our Pandemic Performers series.

Guests:

  • Stacey Abrams, voting rights activist and founder of Fair Fight
  • Michelle Liang, member of the women’s board for the Milwaukee Chinese Community Center
  • Dead Horses
Lake Effect
Stay Connected