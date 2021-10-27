Wednesday on Lake Effect: Milwaukee COVID-19 boosters and kids' vaccines, cultural COVID-19 misinformation, 'Dad's Season Tickets' at Milwaukee Rep
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the state of the pandemic here in Milwaukee, how to get a COVID-19 booster shot, and how the city is preparing to vaccinate kids. We learn how the Milwaukee Consortium of Hmong Health is working to combat culturally specific COVID-19 misinformation. Then, hear from a wildlife expert who thinks the gray wolf should be back on the endangered species list. Plus, learn about Milwaukee Rep’s latest production, Dad’s Season Tickets.
Guests:
- Kirsten Johnson, commissioner of health for the City of Milwaukee Health Department
- Mayhoua Moua, executive director of the Milwaukee Consortium of Hmong Health
- Adrian Treves, professor of environmental studies at UW-Madison
- Matt Zembrowski, creator of Dad's Season Tickets at Milwaukee Rep; Jon Daly, Milwaukee-based actor portraying "Frank"