Thursday on Lake Effect: youth incarceration mental health, Dia de los Muertos, owl folklore, Milwaukee Music Roundup

Today on Lake Effect, we explore how being incarcerated at a young age can impact mental health. Then, learn about Dia de los Muertos and this year's celebration at Forest Home Cemetery. We learn about the folklore history of owls and their association with Halloween. Plus, hear the latest Milwaukee Music Roundup.
Guests:
- Sharlen Moore, executive director of Urban Underground; Dr. Henry Boeh, psychologist; Clem Richardson, substance use counselor with Project RETURN
- Marycruz Sanchez, community engagement coordinator with Forest Home Cemetery; Ivanna Guerrero-Garcia, youth educator at the UMOS Latina Resource Center; Manny Estrada, youth leader at UMOS Raices
- Simon Bronner, dean of the college of general studies and distinguished professor of social sciences at UW-Milwaukee
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record