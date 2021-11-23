Tuesday on Lake Effect: Milwaukee pension crisis, affordable housing, practicing civility, Dig In! winter vegetables
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the looming pension crisis for the City of Milwaukee. Then, learn about a new affordable housing project on Milwaukee’s north side. We discuss the importance of civility and how it can be achieved through building better relationships. Plus, learn how to make the vegetables grown over the summer last the winter in our Dig In! series.
Guests:
- Allison Dirr, reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Que El-Amin, principal at Scott Crawford Incorporated
- Bill Keith, professor in the English department at UW-Milwaukee
- Venice Williams, executive director of Alice’s Garden