Tuesday on Lake Effect: dispelling COVID-19 vaccine myths, 5 things to do in Milwaukee, 'The Midwest Survival Guide'

Published December 7, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we learn how a group of medical students are working to dispel myths and provide COVID-19 information to Milwaukee’s Latinx community. Then, examine how Wisconsin’s harsh penalties hurt its ability to help incarcerated people. We learn about 5 things to do this month in Milwaukee. Plus, comedian Charlie Berens talks about his new book, The Midwest Survival Guide.

Guests:

  • Ana Maria Viteri and Jessie Duarte, co-presidents of the Latino Medical Student Association’s chapter at the Medical College of Wisconsin; Raquel Valdes, community service co-chair for the chapter
  • Champe Barton, reporter for The Trace
  • Adam Carr, community engagement editor for the Milwaukeea Neighborhood News Service
  • Charlie Berens, comedian and author of The Midwest Survival Guide
