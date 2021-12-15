Wednesday on Lake Effect: Colectivo unionizing, river report card, non-profits struggling, Mothers Against Gun Violence, center of the northwest hemisphere
Today on Lake Effect, we’ll learn about Colectivo's continuing fight for union representation. Then, we’ll look at the health of the Milwaukee River Basin. We’ll learn how Wisconsin’s non-profits have been impacted by the pandemic. We'll look at the record breaking homicide rate in Milwaukee. Plus, we’ll tell you about a unique geographical spot right here in Wisconsin.
- Ida Luchessi, cafe shift leader for Colectivo; John Jacobs, assistant business manager with IBEW local 494
- Cheryl Nenn, Milwaukee Riverkeeper
- Bryce Lord, associate director of the Helen Bader Institute for non-profit management at UW-Milwaukee
- Debra Gillespie, founder of Milwaukee Mothers Against Gun Violence
- Ryan Holifield, associate professor of geography and urban studies at UW-Milwaukee