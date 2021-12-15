© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday on Lake Effect: Colectivo unionizing, river report card, non-profits struggling, Mothers Against Gun Violence, center of the northwest hemisphere

Published December 15, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we’ll learn about Colectivo's continuing fight for union representation. Then, we’ll look at the health of the Milwaukee River Basin. We’ll learn how Wisconsin’s non-profits have been impacted by the pandemic. We'll look at the record breaking homicide rate in Milwaukee. Plus, we’ll tell you about a unique geographical spot right here in Wisconsin.

Guest:

  • Ida Luchessi, cafe shift leader for Colectivo; John Jacobs, assistant business manager with IBEW local 494
  • Cheryl Nenn, Milwaukee Riverkeeper
  • Bryce Lord, associate director of the Helen Bader Institute for non-profit management at UW-Milwaukee
  • Debra Gillespie, founder of Milwaukee Mothers Against Gun Violence
  • Ryan Holifield, associate professor of geography and urban studies at UW-Milwaukee
