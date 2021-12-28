Tuesday on Lake Effect: 'When Claude Got Shot' documentary, 'Two American Families' documentary, Milwaukee Film
Today on Lake Effect, We revisit some of the film interviews we’ve had on the show this year, including the documentary Two American Families, which explores how lost factory jobs impacted two Milwaukee families over decades. We look at one of Milwaukee Film’s festivals and the changes it’s undergone this year.
Guests:
- Claude Motley, subject of When Claude Got Shot; Brad Lichtenstein, director of When Claude Got Shot
- Keith Stanley, subject of Two American Families and executive director of Near West Side Partners
- Geraud Blanks, chief innovation officer of Milwaukee Film
Yoruba Richen, director of The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts ‘The Tonight Show'