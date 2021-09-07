Milwaukee Film's Innovation Officer Discusses 2021 Cultures & Communities Festival

Milwaukee Film’s 2021 Cultures & Communities Festival, formerly known as the Minority Health Film Festival, is happening now through September 12th. The festival aims to promote individual and communal wellness while encouraging cultural equity, bringing representation through programming, and outreach to historically underrepresented communities.

The changes and rollout of the Cultures & Communities Festival are in large part due to the work of Geraud Blanks, Milwaukee Film’s first Chief Innovation Officer. Blanks has been with the organization since 2014, and he has helped launch programs like Black Lens, Cine Sin Fronteras, GenreQueer, and the Cultures and Communities department itself.

"Film has just been so important to me. It’s an aspect of bonding for me and my mother, and it’s something that’s shaped my creativity and my understanding of the world in which I live," Blanks says.

The Cultures & Communities Festival will show a variety of films this year. Blanks emphasized that the festival is about being in touch with the community and understanding what people want to see and how they want it. "Civil Rights films always do well. Films about Black history and struggle always do well, but Black audiences want more than that. Latinx audiences want more than that. People of color want to laugh and have fun. And what we've really tried to do is find a balance and make sure that, yeah, we got informative films, and we want to teach sometimes, but most of all, we want to find something engaging."

While the film festival has come far in spreading awareness about mental health, Blanks said there is still work to be done. To him, putting a film on screen with a Black screen writer, Black actors, or relevant subject isn't enough.

"It's not enough. It's not enough for any community, to be quite honest," Blanks explained. "You have to go do the work, the hard work of doing community outreach, and sometimes begging people, I mean literally throwing tickets at people to see if they'll come to see the film. But what we realized is if you talk to people and see what their interests are, and where their interests lie, and you get a sense of what really moves them and inspires them, that then informs the work you do, the films you put on screen."

