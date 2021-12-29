Wednesday on Lake Effect: gay conversion therapy, transgender military ban, 'Transparently Speaking' podcast
Today on Lake Effect, we talk with a survivor of gay conversion therapy and learn how it’s fundamentally changed his life. Then, hear from Dr. Jesse Ehrenfeld who helped end the ban on transgender service in the military. Plus, two local moms will talk about their podcast which shares their experiences raising transgender children.
Guests:
- Logan, Milwaukeean who underwent gay conversion therapy
- Dr. Jesse Ehrenfeld, director of the Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment
- Diana and Joy, hosts of the podcast Transparently Speaking