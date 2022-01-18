© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Tuesday on Lake Effect: Wisconsin's working women, preserving fresh coast, Milwaukee comfort food, hemisphere center

Published January 18, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we learn why half of Wisconsin’s working women have considered quitting their jobs. Then, learn about the work to protect Milwaukee’s fresh coast and make sure it remains accessible to all. Dining critic Ann Christenson shares where to find the best comfort food in Milwaukee. Plus, we tell you about a unique geographical spot right here in Wisconsin.

Guests:

  • Kimberly Kane, president and CEO of Kane Communications Group; Jen Dirks, president and CEO of Tempo of Greater Milwaukee
  • Melissa Scanlan, director of the Center for Water Policy; Sarah Martinez, water policy specialist
  • Charlene Smith, enrolled member of the Oneida Nation
  • Ann Christenson, dining critic for Milwaukee Magazine
  • Ryan Holifield, associate professor of geography and urban studies at UW-Milwaukee
