Tuesday on Lake Effect: rising gun violence, electrical fires, Milwaukee real estate developments, Museum Days
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the rise in gun violence during the pandemic. We learn what city and state officials are doing to prevent electrical fires in Milwaukee’s 53206 neighborhood. Then, explore some of the biggest real estate developments that happened last year in the City of Milwaukee. We get tips on how to exercise and do other outdoor activities in freezing temperatures. Plus, learn about Milwaukee’s Museum Days.
Guests:
- Champe Barton, reporter for The Trace
- Raquel Rutledge, investigative reporter and deputy investigations editor at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Tom Daykin, commercial real estate reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Dr. Sandra Hunter, professor in the exercise science program at Marquette University
- Meg McKenna, director of partnerships at Visit Milwaukee