Tuesday on Lake Effect: Justice Breyer retirement, Original Black Panthers of Milwaukee, 5 things to do, Pandemic Reflections

Today on Lake Effect, we'll look at what led to the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer and what’s to come for his replacement. We’ll learn about the history of the Original Black Panthers of Milwaukee and the work they’re doing now to fight racism. We’ll tell you about five things to do in Milwaukee this month, including events to celebrate Black History Month. Plus, we’ll hear from the Milwaukee Bucks head chaplain and team barber about how his work has changed during the pandemic.

