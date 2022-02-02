Wednesday on Lake Effect: When Claude Got Shot, FAST Fund, Black History Month books, Earlene Fuller
Today on Lake Effect, we'll speak with the director and subject of the documentary When Claude Got Shot, which explores how three strangers in Milwaukee became intricately linked following a weekend of gun violence. We’ll learn about MATC’s emergency financial aid program and hear from a student who benefited from it. We’ll share a list of books to read for Black History Month that focus on Black excellence and innovation. Plus, learn about the life and legacy of bowler and designer Earlene Fuller.
Guests:
- Brad Lichtenstein, director of When Claude Got Shot; Claude Motley, subject of the documentary
- Liz Franczyk, FAST Fund executive director; Iuscely Flores, MATC student
- Hermoine Bell-Henderson, business, technology, and periodicals coordinator for the Milwaukee Public Library
- David Driscoll, curator of economic history for the Wisconsin Historical Society