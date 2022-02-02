Wednesday on Lake Effect: When Claude Got Shot, FAST Fund, Black History Month books, Earlene Fuller

Today on Lake Effect, we'll speak with the director and subject of the documentary When Claude Got Shot, which explores how three strangers in Milwaukee became intricately linked following a weekend of gun violence. We’ll learn about MATC’s emergency financial aid program and hear from a student who benefited from it. We’ll share a list of books to read for Black History Month that focus on Black excellence and innovation. Plus, learn about the life and legacy of bowler and designer Earlene Fuller.

Guests:

