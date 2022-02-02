© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
icon_381444769-1c0cbb421bb76b26dc0a1cc0077a499c052bc679.png
Lake Effect

Wednesday on Lake Effect: When Claude Got Shot, FAST Fund, Black History Month books, Earlene Fuller

Published February 2, 2022 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we'll speak with the director and subject of the documentary When Claude Got Shot, which explores how three strangers in Milwaukee became intricately linked following a weekend of gun violence. We’ll learn about MATC’s emergency financial aid program and hear from a student who benefited from it. We’ll share a list of books to read for Black History Month that focus on Black excellence and innovation. Plus, learn about the life and legacy of bowler and designer Earlene Fuller.

Guests:

  • Brad Lichtenstein, director of When Claude Got Shot; Claude Motley, subject of the documentary
  • Liz Franczyk, FAST Fund executive director; Iuscely Flores, MATC student
  • Hermoine Bell-Henderson, business, technology, and periodicals coordinator for the Milwaukee Public Library
  • David Driscoll, curator of economic history for the Wisconsin Historical Society
Lake Effect
Stay Connected