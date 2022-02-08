Tuesday on Lake Effect: pandemic immigration services, 'Maria Never Gives Up,' 'Presence and Persistence' exhibit, science of free throws
Today on Lake Effect, we look at how US immigration services have been impacted by the pandemic. Then, learn about a Wisconsin woman’s battle with childhood kidney disease and the new book that explores her journey. We hear from an artist and curator of MIAD’s current exhibition, “Presence and Persistence: Visions of American Blackness." Plus, learn about the science of free throws.
Guests:
- Gabriella Parra, managing attorney at Layde and Parra
- Iusecly Flores, racial justice and economic equity advocate at the Wisconsin Democracy campaign
- Mary Baliker, transplant recipient, advocate and the author of Maria Never Gives Up: Are You Brave Like Me?
- Brad Anthony Bernard, associate professor of fine art at MIAD; Chrystal Denise Gillon, visual artist
- Dr. William Cullinan, professor and the dean of the College of Health Sciences at Marquette University