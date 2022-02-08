© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Tuesday on Lake Effect: pandemic immigration services, 'Maria Never Gives Up,' 'Presence and Persistence' exhibit, science of free throws

Published February 8, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we look at how US immigration services have been impacted by the pandemic. Then, learn about a Wisconsin woman’s battle with childhood kidney disease and the new book that explores her journey. We hear from an artist and curator of MIAD’s current exhibition, “Presence and Persistence: Visions of American Blackness." Plus, learn about the science of free throws.

Guests:

  • Gabriella Parra, managing attorney at Layde and Parra
  • Iusecly Flores, racial justice and economic equity advocate at the Wisconsin Democracy campaign
  • Mary Baliker, transplant recipient, advocate and the author of Maria Never Gives Up: Are You Brave Like Me?
  • Brad Anthony Bernard, associate professor of fine art at MIAD; Chrystal Denise Gillon, visual artist
  • Dr. William Cullinan, professor and the dean of the College of Health Sciences at Marquette University
