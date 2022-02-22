Tuesday on Lake Effect: MATC FAST Fund, MPS SPACE program, 'A Smart Girl's Guide: Race & Inclusion,' Pandemic Reflections
Today on Lake Effect, we’ll learn about MATC’s emergency financial aid program and hear from a student who benefited from it. We learn about a group of Milwaukee Public School psychologists focusing on anti-racism work in schools. We’ll speak with the author of A Smart Girl’s Guide: Race & Inclusion, plus feature an installment of Pandemic Reflections.
Guests:
- Liz Franczyk, FAST Fund executive director; Iuscely Flores, MATC student
- Fada Shelbourne and Brooke Soupenne, school psychologists at Milwaukee Public Schools
- Deanna Singh, author of A Smart Girl's Guide: Race & Inclusion
- Charlene Smith, enrolled member of the Oneida Nation
- Hayward Williams, Milwaukee singer-songwriter