Monday on Lake Effect: supporting artists & creatives in Milwaukee, Let’s Talk Womxn Milwaukee, book recommendation, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we look at a report on the state of Milwaukee’s artistic and creative community, and learn how our community can better support them. Then, look at an event celebrating women entrepreneurs and their contributions to the community. We get a book recommendation for Women’s History Month. Plus, Bubbler Talk explores some of the incredible things you can find on the shores of Lake Michigan.
Guests:
- Joe Peterangelo, senior researcher at the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- David Lee, CEO of Imagine MKE and member of WUWM’s Advisory Board; Samer Ghani, photographer and videographer
- Jessie Ignatiev, co-owner of Heirloom MKE; Lupe Moreno, owner of Modern Maki Sushi; Dana Spandet, founder of Flour Girl and Flame
- Barbara Miner, writer and producer
- Kelly Bolter, library services manager at the central branch of the Milwaukee Public Library
- Bubbler Talk