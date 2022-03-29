Tuesday on Lake Effect: mayoral candidate Bob Donovan, white nose syndrome, Wisconsin's brewing history
Today on Lake Effect, we hear from mayoral candidate and former Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan, ahead of next week’s election. Then, tell you about a serious threat to the bat population in Wisconsin. We look at the history of the Brown Berets in Milwaukee. We learn how Wisconsin became known as a brewing state, plus look at Wisconsin's history with supper clubs.
Guests:
- Bob Donovan, former Milwaukee alderman and candidate for mayor
- Kate Langwig, assistant professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at Virginia Tech
- Maria Cruz, retired educator helping document Wisconsin's Latinx history
- Joe Kapler, lead curator and curator of cultural history at the Wisconsin Historical Society
- Ron Faiola, author of The Wisconsin Supper Clubs Story