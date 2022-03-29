© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Tuesday on Lake Effect: mayoral candidate Bob Donovan, white nose syndrome, Wisconsin's brewing history

Published March 29, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we hear from mayoral candidate and former Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan, ahead of next week’s election. Then, tell you about a serious threat to the bat population in Wisconsin. We look at the history of the Brown Berets in Milwaukee. We learn how Wisconsin became known as a brewing state, plus look at Wisconsin's history with supper clubs.

Guests:

  • Bob Donovan, former Milwaukee alderman and candidate for mayor
  • Kate Langwig, assistant professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at Virginia Tech
  • Maria Cruz, retired educator helping document Wisconsin's Latinx history
  • Joe Kapler, lead curator and curator of cultural history at the Wisconsin Historical Society
  • Ron Faiola, author of The Wisconsin Supper Clubs Story
