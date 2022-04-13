© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday on Lake Effect: improving Black maternal health, declining perch population, Brewers podcast

Published April 13, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at a program working to improve outcomes for Black and brown pregnant people. Then, learn why the perch population is dropping in the Great Lakes and what’s being done about it. We look at why the New York Times believes Bronzeville is a must-visit destination. Plus, baseball is finally back after the MLB lockout and we look at a new podcast covering the Brewers.

Guests:

  • Dalvery Blackwell, co-founder of the African American Breastfeeding Network
  • Osvaldo Jhonatan Sepulveda Villet, assistant professor at UWM’s School of Freshwater Sciences
  • Robert “Biko” Baker, instructor at UWM in the African and African Diaspora Studies Department
  • Adam McCalvy, covers the Milwaukee Brewers for MLB.com
