Wednesday on Lake Effect: improving Black maternal health, declining perch population, Brewers podcast
Today on Lake Effect, we look at a program working to improve outcomes for Black and brown pregnant people. Then, learn why the perch population is dropping in the Great Lakes and what’s being done about it. We look at why the New York Times believes Bronzeville is a must-visit destination. Plus, baseball is finally back after the MLB lockout and we look at a new podcast covering the Brewers.
Guests:
- Dalvery Blackwell, co-founder of the African American Breastfeeding Network
- Osvaldo Jhonatan Sepulveda Villet, assistant professor at UWM’s School of Freshwater Sciences
- Robert “Biko” Baker, instructor at UWM in the African and African Diaspora Studies Department
- Adam McCalvy, covers the Milwaukee Brewers for MLB.com