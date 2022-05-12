Thursday on Lake Effect: Milwaukee's anti-Chinese riots, Rise & Thrive fellowship, Friday the 13th, lunar eclipse
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the anti-Chinese riots that took place in Milwaukee in the late 1800s. Then, musician Marrielle Allschwang shares some of the songs from her Rise & Thrive Artist Residency Fellowship. We learn about the legends surrounding Friday the Thirteenth, and its ominous place in our culture. Plus, look at this weekend’s total lunar eclipse.
Guests:
- Victor Jew, senior lecturer in the Asian American studies program at UW-Madison
- Liana Howard, MATC student; Linda Tolbert, Liana's grandmother
- Austin Reece, director of survivor empowerment at LOTUS Legal Clinic; Marielle Allschwang, musician and resident artist for the 2022 Rise & Thrive fellowship
- Anna Lardinois, founder of Gothic Milwaukee
- Jean Creighton, director of UW-Milwaukee’s Manfred Olson Planetarium