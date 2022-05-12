© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
icon_381444769-1c0cbb421bb76b26dc0a1cc0077a499c052bc679.png
Lake Effect

Thursday on Lake Effect: Milwaukee's anti-Chinese riots, Rise & Thrive fellowship, Friday the 13th, lunar eclipse

Published May 12, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the anti-Chinese riots that took place in Milwaukee in the late 1800s. Then, musician Marrielle Allschwang shares some of the songs from her Rise & Thrive Artist Residency Fellowship. We learn about the legends surrounding Friday the Thirteenth, and its ominous place in our culture. Plus, look at this weekend’s total lunar eclipse.

Guests:

  • Victor Jew, senior lecturer in the Asian American studies program at UW-Madison
  • Liana Howard, MATC student; Linda Tolbert, Liana's grandmother
  • Austin Reece, director of survivor empowerment at LOTUS Legal Clinic; Marielle Allschwang, musician and resident artist for the 2022 Rise & Thrive fellowship
  • Anna Lardinois, founder of Gothic Milwaukee
  • Jean Creighton, director of UW-Milwaukee’s Manfred Olson Planetarium
Lake Effect