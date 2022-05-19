Thursday on Lake Effect: AAPI Coalition, Mothers Against Gun Violence, MATC student stories, Washington Park performance

Today on Lake Effect, we’ll learn how the AAPI Coalition of Wisconsin is working to change education and engage AAPI voters. Then, we’ll talk with the founder of Milwaukee Mothers Against Gun Violence about why changing the narrative on victims is so important to her. We’ll learn about a site-based dance performance at Washington Park. An MATC student shares her education journey. Plus, we’ll learn about the DNR’s efforts to encourage the catch and release of muskies.

