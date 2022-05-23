© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Monday on Lake Effect: Rep. Francesca Hong, culturally specific COVID misinformation, 'Crying in H Mart'

Published May 23, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, in honor of AAPI Heritage Month, we hear from local leaders like the first Asian-American person elected to the state legislature. Then, learn how the Milwaukee Consortium of Hmong Health is working to combat culturally specific COVID-19 misinformation. Plus, hear from the first Asian American woman to work on the Brewers medical staff, and learn about her major league baseball journey. And we learn about Crying at H Mart with author and musician, Michelle Zauner.

Guests:

  • Wisconsin Representative Francesca Hong, represents Wisconsin's 76th Assembly District
  • Mayhoua Moua, executive director of the Milwaukee Consortium of Hmong Health
  • Theresa Lau, major league assistant athletic trainer and physical therapist for the Milwaukee Brewers
  • Michelle Zauner, musician with Japanese Breakfast and author of Crying at H Mart
