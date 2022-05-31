Tuesday on Lake Effect: Hmong gender-based violence, On Your Marq program, Dig In!, Milwaukee Music Roundup

Today on Lake Effect, we learn how the Hmong American Women’s Association is working to address systemic and interpersonal gender-based violence in the community. Then, look at a program at Marquette that's helping people on the spectrum navigate college and get to graduation. Our Dig In! series explores some of the many events coming to Alice’s Garden and the Fondy Food Center. Plus, hear new, local music in this month’s Milwaukee Music Roundup.

Guests:

