Tuesday on Lake Effect: Hmong gender-based violence, On Your Marq program, Dig In!, Milwaukee Music Roundup
Today on Lake Effect, we learn how the Hmong American Women’s Association is working to address systemic and interpersonal gender-based violence in the community. Then, look at a program at Marquette that's helping people on the spectrum navigate college and get to graduation. Our Dig In! series explores some of the many events coming to Alice’s Garden and the Fondy Food Center. Plus, hear new, local music in this month’s Milwaukee Music Roundup.
Guests:
- Tammie Xiong, executive director of the Hmong American Women’s Association; Leana Yang, outreach & education coordinator
- Emily Raclaw, director of the On Your Marq program at Marquette University; Matt Waterman, first graduate of On Your Marq
- Venice Williams, executive director of Alice’s Garden and interim-executive director for the Fondy Food Center
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record