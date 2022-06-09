Thursday on Lake Effect: Wisconsin Election Commission changes, lgbt milWALKee, 'Mama Bears' documentary

Today on Lake Effect, we look at what’s happening at Wisconsin’s Election Commission and how it could impact the midterm election. Then, learn about a new app offering guided interactive walking tours through generations of Milwaukee’s LGBTQ history. We learn about the documentary Mama Bears, featured in the Oriental Theatre's Pride Month programming. Plus, learn why UW-Madison is one of the leading universities in recruiting Peace Corp volunteers and which Milwaukeeans are up for James Beard awards.

