Thursday on Lake Effect: Wisconsin DNR decision, Fanana Banana, sunflowers, exploring the Titanic
Today on Lake Effect, we learn how the power imbalance in Wisconsin’s state government is continuing to grow in light of a recent Supreme Court ruling. Then, look at Fanana Banana, an art collective supporting Muslim, Middle Eastern and North African artists in Milwaukee. We learn about sunflowers in our Dig In! series, plus speak with the man who discovered the sunken remains of the Titanic about what deep sea exploration means to him.
Guests:
- Miriam Seifter, associate professor of law at the University of Wisconsin Law School
- Amal Azzam and Nayfa Naji, founders of Fanana Banana
- Venice Williams, executive director of Alice’s Garden and the interim-executive director for the Fondy Food Center
- Dr. Robert Ballard, deep-sea explorer