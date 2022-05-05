What deep sea exploration means to Dr. Robert Ballard, the man who discovered the sunken remains of the Titanic

Dr. Robert Ballard is a renowned deep-sea explorer. You probably know him best as the person who found the remains of the RMS Titanic in 1985. Throughout his career and over more than 160 deep-sea explorations, he’s gained even more lifetime achievements — from the development of deep-sea submersibles to the discovery of hydrothermal vents.

Today, he continues to make discoveries as National Geographic’s Explorer-at-Large, he’s the president of the Ocean Exploration Trust and a Research Scholar at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. His titles and accolades are many, but another honor he’ll receive is an honorary doctorate from Carroll University when he delivers the 2022 commencement address Saturday.

Ahead of coming to Wisconsin, Dr. Ballard shares his experiences with deep-sea exploration.

He starts by explaining how modern technology made the discovery of the Titanic possible, "When we make a discovery, we will deliver the smartest mind in America to that spot. In 30 minutes, we were completely connected by satellite technology to a place we call The Inner Space Center, sort of like Houston, but underwater," says Dr. Ballard.

The satellites operate 24 hours a day and they have the expedition watch leader, he adds. When Dr. Ballard and his team make a discovery, the watch leader has a book to find who's the scientist on call at that moment.

After discovering the remains of the RMS Titanic, Dr. Ballard wrote an autobiography with National Geographic, which is now being made into a show on Disney+ too.

Still, discovering the Titanic has had its drawbacks, Dr. Ballard reveals. He says he was really criticized by his academic community for speaking with the public and writing for National Geographic.

Dr. Ballard also points out that he was granted ownership of the Titanic under one condition: to remove it from the bottom of the ocean. Out of respect for the people who died there, he declined though he was disappointed that others didn't feel the same.

"Then this used car dealer put together a company and hired the French and they went out and took stuff from from it, they were then awarded ownership. So I couldn't, I tried like heck to protect it, but I was unable to. That was sad. That was sort of a negative aspect of it, I couldn't protect it," says Dr. Ballard.

The United Nation estimates there are three million shipwrecks to find and protect. Dr. Ballard makes sure that young people he speaks to know that their generation will discover more history in the deep than all previous generations combined.

"It's humbling to just be at the mercy of the sea," he says. "And you learn to respect it. You also learn when to go on and when not to go," a lesson Dr. Ballards says he learned during the discovery of the Titanic.

"That's what's really cool about it is that every discovery and further back you go makes a major contribution to our history. I just think that what we're now doing with our technology, we can now find them much more rapidly than you can imagine. Yeah, there's a lot going on right now this is going to rewrite human history a lot," says Dr. Ballard.