Lake Effect

Wednesday on Lake Effect: campaign finance law, Wisconsin EV plan, Zao MKE Church, Cream City Dreams podcast

Published July 20, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at what’s considered appropriate use of campaign finances, after a Milwaukee alderwoman was removed from office for misconduct. Then, look at a plan that aims to make driving an electrical vehicle in Wisconsin more convenient. We meet the leaders of Zao MKE Church, a justice-centered and radically inclusive church in Milwaukee. Plus, learn about a podcast that features women who are following their dreams.

Guests:

  • Mordecai Lee, political science professor emeritus at UW-Milwaukee
  • Craig Thompson, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation
  • Sara Shaw, senior researcher with the Wisconsin Policy Forum
  • Jonah and Cameron Overton, pastors at Zao MKE Church
  • Meagan Schultz and Shelly Roder, creators and co-hosts of the “Cream City Dreams” podcast
Lake Effect