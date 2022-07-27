Wednesday on Lake Effect: COVID-19 update, Milwaukee arts finances, local pharmacies, 'Death of a Corner Drugstore'
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the state of the COVID-19 pandemic and what you need to know to keep you and your kids safe. Then, we get a picture of the future of Milwaukee’s performing arts community and the challenges that lie ahead. Plus, highlight some local, independent pharmacies and explore what they mean to the community.
Guests:
- Dr. Marcos De La Cruz, pediatrician at 16th Street Community Health Centers and the director of pediatrics
- Patrick Rath, president and CEO of the United Performing Arts Fund; Tim Mattke, UPAF board chair
- Kenya Evans, freelance writer for Milwaukee Magazine
- Brooke Maroldi, filmmaker of Death of a Corner Drugstore