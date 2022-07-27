© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
icon_381444769-1c0cbb421bb76b26dc0a1cc0077a499c052bc679.png
Lake Effect

Wednesday on Lake Effect: COVID-19 update, Milwaukee arts finances, local pharmacies, 'Death of a Corner Drugstore'

Published July 27, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the state of the COVID-19 pandemic and what you need to know to keep you and your kids safe. Then, we get a picture of the future of Milwaukee’s performing arts community and the challenges that lie ahead. Plus, highlight some local, independent pharmacies and explore what they mean to the community.

Guests:

  • Dr. Marcos De La Cruz, pediatrician at 16th Street Community Health Centers and the director of pediatrics
  • Patrick Rath, president and CEO of the United Performing Arts Fund; Tim Mattke, UPAF board chair
  • Kenya Evans, freelance writer for Milwaukee Magazine
  • Brooke Maroldi, filmmaker of Death of a Corner Drugstore
Lake Effect