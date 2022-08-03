Wednesday on Lake Effect: absentee voting changes, getting a voter ID, racial inequity in homeownership, Milwaukee mental health
Today on Lake Effect, we look at how changes to absentee voting will affect voters in Milwaukee and explore how to get a voter ID. Then, learn how Milwaukee compares to other similar cities in racial equity of homeownership. We explore the services offered by the Behavioral Health Division and the challenges they're trying to meet. Plus, learn about some of the many community events happening this month in Milwaukee.
Guests:
- Claire Woodall Vogg, executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission
- Ned Littlefield, research fellow at the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Mike Lappen, administrator for the Behavioral Health Division
- Sam Woods, staff reporter at the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service