Monday on Lake Effect: Capitol Notes, redesigning streets, bike-friendly neighborhoods, lgbt milWALKee, Bubbler Talk

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the candidates who advanced in Wisconsin’s primary election in Capitol Notes. Then, we learn how redesigning streets could improve road safety in Milwaukee. We speak with the Wisconsin Bike Federation about its push for more bike and pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods. Plus, Bubbler Talk explores the Milwaukee origins of the ZIP file format and its fight for supremacy in the emerging field of data compression.
- Capitol Notes
- Robert Schneider is a professor of urban planning at UW-Milwaukee
- Kirsten Finn & Jake Newborn, Wisconsin Bike Fed
- Dr. Brice Smith, creator and project director of lgbt milWALKee
- Bubbler Talk