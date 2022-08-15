Capitol Notes: A look at Wisconsin's key midterm match-ups

On this week’s Capitol Notes conversation: The primaries happened, now what? JR Ross of WisPolitics.com breaks down the races everyone's watching: U.S. Senate and Wisconsin governor. What do the match-ups look like now that we know it's Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes v. incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson and incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers v. Tim Michels?

Ross fields questions about how they will appeal to moderates? Fend off negative attacks? What outside factors could affect the races come November? Ross also addresses what the primary showed about the state of Republican politics in Wisconsin.

