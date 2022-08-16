Tuesday on Lake Effect: mapping out racism, history of Bronzeville, Antonia's 365 Hip-Hop Museum
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about an effort to map out racism in real estate in Milwaukee County. Then, look at the history and future of Milwaukee's Bronzeville neighborhood. We learn what it was like for an oncology nurse to find herself navigating the healthcare system as a breast cancer patient instead of a practitioner. Plus, take a trip to Milwaukee's largest hip-hop collection.
Guests:
- Dr. Derek Handley, assistant professor of English at UW-Milwaukee; Dr. Anne Bonds, associate professor of geography at UW-Milwaukee
- Robert "Biko" Baker, instructor at UW-Milwaukee
- Theresa Brown, author of Healing: When a Nurse Becomes a Patient
- Antonia Anderson, founder and CEO of Antonia’s 365 Hip-Hop Museum