Thursday on Lake Effect: abortion ruling impact, We Are Many-United Against Hate, Milwaukee Tech Hub Coalition
Today on Lake Effect, we hear a firsthand account about how the decision to overturn Roe V Wade is impacting career women waiting to have children. Then, speak with Wisconsin high school students about their efforts to fight hate in their communities. We learn about the Milwaukee Tech Hub Coalition and their mission to create a pipeline for tech careers in the city. Plus, look at the Wisconsin origins of the Oscar Meyer Weiner song.
Guests:
- Wisconsin woman working in science
- Corley Jewell, student ambassador with We Are Many-United Against Hate; Jordan Toso, part of the Diverse Culture Alliance at Holmen High School
- Jasmin Treske, manager of Tech programs and community outreach at the Milwaukee Tech Hub Coalition
- Joe Kapler, lead curator with the Wisconsin Historical Society
- Chad Lewis, paranormal researcher and author of The Wisconsin Road Guide to Mysterious Creatures