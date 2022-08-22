© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
icon_381444769-1c0cbb421bb76b26dc0a1cc0077a499c052bc679.png
Lake Effect

Monday on Lake Effect: abortion access, Capitol Notes, Bay View development plan, Bubbler Talk

Published August 22, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about two organizations helping people who are seeking abortion access out of state. Then, we explore some of the major races in the upcoming midterm election. We learn about a development plan that proposes some major changes in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood. Plus, Bubbler Talk explores the interloan system at Milwaukee Public Libraries.

Guests:

  • Marie Khan, director of programs for the Midwest Access Coalition; Lucy Marshall, board president of the Women’s Medical Fund Wisconsin
  • Capitol Notes
  • Tom Daykin, commercial real estate reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
  • Bubbler Talk
Lake Effect