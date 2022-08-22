Monday on Lake Effect: abortion access, Capitol Notes, Bay View development plan, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about two organizations helping people who are seeking abortion access out of state. Then, we explore some of the major races in the upcoming midterm election. We learn about a development plan that proposes some major changes in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood. Plus, Bubbler Talk explores the interloan system at Milwaukee Public Libraries.
Guests:
- Marie Khan, director of programs for the Midwest Access Coalition; Lucy Marshall, board president of the Women’s Medical Fund Wisconsin
- Capitol Notes
- Tom Daykin, commercial real estate reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Bubbler Talk