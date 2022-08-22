© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Wisconsin's key midterm races heat up, convention cooperation & end of election probe

Published August 22, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT
Maayan Silver
WUWM
There's no shortage of political news in Wisconsin.

There’s lots to talk about on this week’s Capitol Notes conversation. JR Ross of WisPolitics.com explains how the most recent Marquette poll has affected the campaigns for U.S. Senate and Wisconsin governor and what could have big impacts going forward, like how inflation plays out through November.

Ross also weighs in on the independent candidate for Wisconsin governor, the write-in challenger to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, the newfound cooperation between Republican state legislators and Milwaukee city and county leaders, and the failed GOP-led election probe and where litigation stands with that.

Maayan Silver
Maayan Silver has been a reporter with WUWM’s News Team since 2018.
