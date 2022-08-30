© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Tuesday on Lake Effect: Nearby Nature Milwaukee, DEI work, Mars rover operator, Great Lakes shipwrecks

Published August 30, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we hear from two Black Milwaukeeans who are sharing their love of nature with the community. Then, we look at a book on diversity, equity, and inclusion work and how it can help both employees and employers. We learn how a UW-Milwaukee student made his dreams come true, by becoming a Mars rover operator. Plus, learn about some of the most tragic and notable shipwrecks that have happened on the Great Lakes.

Guests:

  • Steven Hunter, programs director at Nearby Nature Milwaukee; Martina Patterson, arts and environmental educator at Nearby Nature Milwaukee
  • Deanna Singh, chief change agent for Uplifting Impact and the author of Actions Speak Louder: A Step-By-Step Guide to Becoming An Inclusive Workplace
  • Darian Dixon, mission operations specialist at Malin Space Science Systems for the Perseverance Rover on Mars
  • Anna Lardinois, local historian, tour guide, and author of Shipwrecks of the Great Lakes
