Tuesday on Lake Effect: Nearby Nature Milwaukee, DEI work, Mars rover operator, Great Lakes shipwrecks
Today on Lake Effect, we hear from two Black Milwaukeeans who are sharing their love of nature with the community. Then, we look at a book on diversity, equity, and inclusion work and how it can help both employees and employers. We learn how a UW-Milwaukee student made his dreams come true, by becoming a Mars rover operator. Plus, learn about some of the most tragic and notable shipwrecks that have happened on the Great Lakes.
Guests:
- Steven Hunter, programs director at Nearby Nature Milwaukee; Martina Patterson, arts and environmental educator at Nearby Nature Milwaukee
- Deanna Singh, chief change agent for Uplifting Impact and the author of Actions Speak Louder: A Step-By-Step Guide to Becoming An Inclusive Workplace
- Darian Dixon, mission operations specialist at Malin Space Science Systems for the Perseverance Rover on Mars
- Anna Lardinois, local historian, tour guide, and author of Shipwrecks of the Great Lakes