Tuesday on Lake Effect: Latinos in Tech, Capitol Notes, post-birthing exercise, Milwaukee Badgers

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about Latinos in Tech and what it's doing to get more Latinx people working in the tech industry. We share what's happening in Wisconsin politics in this week's Capitol Notes. Then, learn about research from Carroll University on when it's safe to return to exercise after childbirth. Plus, the Chicago Bears aren’t the only historical rivals of the Green Bay Packers. We learn about the Milwaukee Badgers, a pro football team based in Milwaukee in the 1920s.

