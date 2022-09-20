© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
1712-CAPITOLNOTES-PODCAST.jpg
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Analyzing Wisconsin U.S. Senate race ads and campaign messaging

Published September 20, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
state capitol from state street
Maayan Silver
/
WUWM

In this week’s episode of Capitol Notes, we talk about Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race and what people should know about the negative attack ads. Is Democratic candidate Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes on the defensive? Is he able to focus on pocketbook issues? What do the negative ads say about incumbent GOP Senator Ron Johnson.

We also talk about ad spending in that race and the Wisconsin governor’s race, conservative businessman Tim Michels’ attempt to keep the race focused on public safety, what’s at stake in the governor’s race, the attorney general race and the latest voting related litigation.

Tags
Capitol Notes WUWMWUWM NewsCapitol NotesFeatured
Maayan Silver
Maayan Silver has been a reporter with WUWM’s News Team since 2018.
See stories by Maayan Silver