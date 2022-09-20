Capitol Notes: Analyzing Wisconsin U.S. Senate race ads and campaign messaging

In this week’s episode of Capitol Notes, we talk about Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race and what people should know about the negative attack ads. Is Democratic candidate Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes on the defensive? Is he able to focus on pocketbook issues? What do the negative ads say about incumbent GOP Senator Ron Johnson.

We also talk about ad spending in that race and the Wisconsin governor’s race, conservative businessman Tim Michels’ attempt to keep the race focused on public safety, what’s at stake in the governor’s race, the attorney general race and the latest voting related litigation.