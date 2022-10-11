Tuesday on Lake Effect: Capitol Notes, US politics, platespinners, Poderosa Collective
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the Senate debate, ad spending, and changes at the ballot box in this week’s Capitol Notes. We look at the evolution of our political system in the U.S. Then, learn about the flow of information between city governments and their residents. Plus, we learn about the Poderosa Collective and how it’s bringing together Latina-owned businesses.
Guests:
- Capitol Notes
- Phil Rocco, associate professor of political science at Marquette
- Eva Ennamorato, communications manager for the City of Wauwatosa
- Patty Checa, founder of Latinas Connect Milwaukee