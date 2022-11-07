Monday 11/07/22: poll worker training & safety, Capitol Notes, Leaders of Kenosha, Book of the Month

Today on Lake Effect, we learn how poll workers are trained, what they’re on the lookout for in the midterm elections, and how they’re being kept safe. Capitol Notes looks at what the campaigns are doing in the final days of the race. We speak with Leaders of Kenosha, an organization seeking justice in that community and encouraging residents to vote. Plus, bring you a reading recommendation for Native American Heritage Month in our Book of the Month series.

