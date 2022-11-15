© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Tuesday 11/15/22: substance use services, holiday shopping, embryologist, Black doulas

Published November 15, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we look at how money from a national opioid settlement can improve substance use disorder services in Milwaukee County. Then, a UW-Milwaukee marketing professor explains why you’re already starting to see holiday sale ads and what’s unique about this holiday shopping season. We speak with a local embryologist who just retired after working nearly 40 years in the field of reproductive medicine. Plus, tell you about a doula training program that aims to support birthing people of color.

Guests:

  • Rob Henken, president of the Wisconsin Policy Forum
  • Purush Papatla, professor of marketing at UW-Milwaukee
  • Mark Roesler, recently retired embryologist
  •  Kay’La Mumford, executive director of Birth & Embrace Communities Inc.
