© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
icon_381444769-1c0cbb421bb76b26dc0a1cc0077a499c052bc679.png
Lake Effect

Thursday 11/17/22: graphic medicine, climate task force feedback, Latino Arts Strings Program, Wandering Wisconsin

Published November 17, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we learn how comics are being used in medical education and healthcare. We tell you about a plan to address climate change and environmental justice in Milwaukee and how you can weigh in. We meet the founder and director of the Latino Arts Strings Program at the United Community Center. Plus, we tell you how to infuse Native American culture into your next trip in Wisconsin.

Guests:

  • Dr. Michael Green, professor at Penn State College of Medicine
  • Mandi McAlister, climate and equity action task force workgroup member; Deneine Powell, FUSE Corps Executive Fellow; Pam Ritger de la Rosa, environmental sustainability program manager
  • Dinorah Márquez, founder and director of Latino Arts Strings Program
  • Suzette Brewer, executive director of Native American Tourism of Wisconsin; Amanda Weibel, communications officer for Travel Wisconsin
Lake Effect