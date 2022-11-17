Thursday 11/17/22: graphic medicine, climate task force feedback, Latino Arts Strings Program, Wandering Wisconsin
Today on Lake Effect, we learn how comics are being used in medical education and healthcare. We tell you about a plan to address climate change and environmental justice in Milwaukee and how you can weigh in. We meet the founder and director of the Latino Arts Strings Program at the United Community Center. Plus, we tell you how to infuse Native American culture into your next trip in Wisconsin.
Guests:
- Dr. Michael Green, professor at Penn State College of Medicine
- Mandi McAlister, climate and equity action task force workgroup member; Deneine Powell, FUSE Corps Executive Fellow; Pam Ritger de la Rosa, environmental sustainability program manager
- Dinorah Márquez, founder and director of Latino Arts Strings Program
- Suzette Brewer, executive director of Native American Tourism of Wisconsin; Amanda Weibel, communications officer for Travel Wisconsin