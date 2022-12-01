Thursday 12/01/22: replacing 794, Marquette Law School Poll, DNR Volunteer Steward of the Year, Krampusnacht
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about an effort to replace a portion of the downtown freeway with a boulevard alternative. Then, a new Marquette Law School Poll examines public opinion on candidates post midterm elections. We meet the Wisconsin DNR’s 2022 state natural areas volunteer steward of the year. Plus, we learn about Krampus and a local event that celebrates this folklore character.
Guests:
- Taylor Korslin, architect & member of Rethink 794; Xu Zhang, landscape architect & member of Rethink 794
- Charles Franklin, leader of the Marquette Law School Poll
- Heidi Hankley, state natural areas volunteer steward of the year
- Andrew and Marie Parker, owners of the Manderley Bed and Breakfast in Milwaukee
- Tea Krulos, Milwaukee Krampusnacht event organizer