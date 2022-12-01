© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Marquette poll takes early peek at 2024 presidential race, with news for Biden, Trump and DeSantis

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Chuck Quirmbach
Published December 1, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST
Biden, Trump, DeSantis
Win McNamee, Joe Raedle, Scott Olson
/
Getty Images
L-R: President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Marquette University pollster Charles Franklin has been asking questions again — this time about the
2024 race for president.

Franklin says a national Marquette poll released Thursday shows a slight easing of Democratic voter concerns about President Joe Biden. And, among Republican candidates, Franklin tells WUWM's Chuck Quirmbach that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is gaining on former President Donald Trump.

About 1,000 adults nationwide were polled. The poll was conducted November 15-22, beginning just as Trump was announcing his presidential candidacy for 2024. The poll's overall margin of error is about plus or minus 4 percentage points. But the margin of error for the Republican and Democratic sub-samples is close to plus or minus 6 percentage points.

Chuck Quirmbach
Chuck Quirmbach joined WUWM in August 2018. He focuses his longform stories on health, innovation, science, technology, transportation, utilities and business.
