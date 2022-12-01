Marquette poll takes early peek at 2024 presidential race, with news for Biden, Trump and DeSantis

Marquette University pollster Charles Franklin has been asking questions again — this time about the

2024 race for president.

Franklin says a national Marquette poll released Thursday shows a slight easing of Democratic voter concerns about President Joe Biden. And, among Republican candidates, Franklin tells WUWM's Chuck Quirmbach that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is gaining on former President Donald Trump.

About 1,000 adults nationwide were polled. The poll was conducted November 15-22, beginning just as Trump was announcing his presidential candidacy for 2024. The poll's overall margin of error is about plus or minus 4 percentage points. But the margin of error for the Republican and Democratic sub-samples is close to plus or minus 6 percentage points.

